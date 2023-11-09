ComEd confirms hundreds are without power after electrical pole fire in Lakeview East

Hundreds of people are without power after an electrical pole caught fire in Lakeview East Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of North Side residents are without power Wednesday night after an electrical pole caught fire in Lakeview East.

Video captured by residents near Broadway and Barry captured the fire and the Chicago Fire Department's response. In one video, which was taken from behind a building on the alley in which the fire occurred, you can hear loud popping sounds indicating that transformers on the pole blew during the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear if the fire was caused by blown transformers or whether they blew as a result of the fire. The Chicago Fire Department has not yet commented on the incident.

Another resident said his car was badly damaged as a result of the fire. He said his assigned spot is in the alley under where the fire broke out and said his roof is essentially gone.

ComEd confirmed they responded to an outage near Broadway and Barry and that the pole fire did impact service. ComEd said about 6679 customers are without power and they hope to have it restored by 11 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.