Englewood fire sends residents jumping from apartments; 1 hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has been hospitalized after an apartment building fire in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the blaze engulfed two floors of the apartment building in the 6400-block of South Morgan Street.


Multiple people jumped from the building to escape the fire, Langford confirmed.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious to critical condition for treatment, but fire officials did not specify the nature of the person's injuries and whether they were from the fire or jumping, or both.


No further details have been released. The cause of the fire and how many people are affected is not yet known.
