Chicago firefighter hurt in Roseland house fire, authorities say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the city's South Side.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at the two-story home on 107th and Indiana, CFD said.

According to the fire department, the roof of the home collapsed.

The fire has been put out, CFD said.

The firefighter was the taken to the hospital in good condition and they were stabilized, CFD said. It was not immediately clear how the firefighter was hurt.

No one else was hurt.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.