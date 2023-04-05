Gold Coast fire: CFD battling blaze in North Side high-rise; flames seen shooting out window

Chicago fire crews are battling a high-rise blaze on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive; flames could be seen shooting out a window.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire crews are responding to a high-rise fire in the Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out about 7 a.m. and quickly escalated.

Large flames could be seen coming from a window on the 27th floor of the building, located at 1212 N. Lake Shore Drive, about 8:30 a.m.

Three firefighters have been injured, CFD officials said, and a mayday call went out just before 8 a.m. on the 11th floor.

One firefighter was said to be very critically injured, and another in good condition.

The critically injured firefighter has been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The third firefighter is expected to be OK.

Some residents of the building have been evacuated, but the elevators are no longer working.

Ryan Halpin, who lives in the building, called 911.

"My wife and I, and my 9 month old live in the building. We woke up this morning, smelled the smoke, called it in. The building reacted super fast. They already called the fire department. They met us halfway up the stairs. They were here like that," Halpin said. "We got to the floor, went out around the back, could see flames shooting out the back of the building. We got down and saw smoke. I rounded the corner. People on the ground looking up at the building, looked up there was a jut of flames 10 feet out. I knew it was pretty big. We heard pretty quickly that they contained it to that unit."

Halpin said it was a scary situation, especially with a baby.

Part of inner Lake Shore Drive is closed while crews remain on the scene.

The building is a condo and apartment building with over 260 units.

There were no sprinklers on the 27th floor, Chicago fire officials said.

