Hegewisch fire: Blaze tears through commercial warehouse on far Southeast Side; no injuries reported, Chicago fire says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews battled a massive blaze at a commercial building on the city's far Southeast Side Wednesday night.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire near 119th Street and Avenue O in the Hegewisch neighborhood about 8:40 p.m.Flames and smoke could be seen from several blocks away as firefighters doused the fire with water in an attempt to bring it under control. The building was in an industrial area, and its roof appeared to be completely gone.The blaze was extinguished several hours before, officials said early Thursday.A hazmat team was called in to monitor some propane containers on the scene.The warehouse belongs to Era Valdivia Contractors,. The business specializes in construction work.Fire officials said early Thursday there were no injuries related to the blaze.The fire's cause is still unknown.