building fire

Hegewisch fire: Blaze tears through commercial warehouse on far Southeast Side; no injuries reported, Chicago fire says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews battled a massive blaze at a commercial building on the city's far Southeast Side Wednesday night.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire near 119th Street and Avenue O in the Hegewisch neighborhood about 8:40 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen from several blocks away as firefighters doused the fire with water in an attempt to bring it under control. The building was in an industrial area, and its roof appeared to be completely gone.

The blaze was extinguished several hours before, officials said early Thursday.

RELATED: Auburn Gresham apartment building catches fire 2nd time in less than 2 weeks, worrying tenants

A hazmat team was called in to monitor some propane containers on the scene.

The warehouse belongs to Era Valdivia Contractors, the Chicago Tribune reported. The business specializes in construction work.

Fire officials said early Thursday there were no injuries related to the blaze.

The fire's cause is still unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohegewischbuilding firehazmatfirechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response
Englewood blaze leaves woman critically hurt: Chicago fire
Auburn Gresham fire: Apartment building ablaze for 2nd time in weeks
Firefighters battle blaze at Gilberts construction company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loop high-rise fire draws large emergency response
Illinois warns residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother defends son: 'He's not a monster'
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Some Chicago restaurants want Lightfoot to re-open indoor dining
Former Evanston Township HS basketball star killed in shooting remembered as leader on court
Chicago man arrested in death of 14-year-old West Town girl dumped in Gary
Show More
Eta makes makes another landfall in Florida
Real world case studies show effectiveness of face masks
As Chicago halts indoor dining, local design company offers canopy solution
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
More TOP STORIES News