Chicago high-rise fire leaves 2 injured on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a South Side high-rise fire Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The fire occurred in a building in the 3400-block of South Rhodes Avenue.

A man was transported in critical condition with smoke inhalation to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The fire damaged three apartments in the building and a warming bus was sent to the scene with several people displaced by the fire.
