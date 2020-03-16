Chicago high-rise fire leaves 2 injured on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured after a South Side high-rise fire Monday morning, Chicago police said.The fire occurred in a building in the 3400-block of South Rhodes Avenue.A man was transported in critical condition with smoke inhalation to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.A woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition, police said.The fire damaged three apartments in the building and a warming bus was sent to the scene with several people displaced by the fire.