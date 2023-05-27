Fire breaks out on roof of Lakeview building, Chicago Fire Department says

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, May 27, 2023 12:50PM
A fire broke out Friday on the roof of a building near Belmont and Sheffield in the city's Lakeview neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out on the roof of a building Friday night in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

AN ABC7 viewer shared video of flames shooting out of the building at Belmont and Sheffield.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

