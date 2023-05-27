Fire breaks out on roof of Lakeview building, Chicago Fire Department says

A fire broke out Friday on the roof of a building near Belmont and Sheffield in the city's Lakeview neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out on the roof of a building Friday night in the city's Lakeview neighborhood.

AN ABC7 viewer shared video of flames shooting out of the building at Belmont and Sheffield.

RELATED: Large fire heavily damages Blue Island auto body shop, crews battle blaze for hours, officials say

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

SEE ALSO: Firefighter hurt in West Pullman house fire, explosion, CFD says

There were no reports of injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.