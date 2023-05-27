Large fire heavily damages Blue Island auto body shop, crews battle blaze for hours, officials say

Firefighters from several fire departments battled the blaze in Blue Island for hours, fire officials said.

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban auto body shop was heavily damaged after a fire swept through it late Friday night.

Firefighters from several fire departments battled the blaze for hours in the 12600 block of South Western Avenue in Blue Island, fire officials said.

A witness, Arturo Calderon, captured video of the flames shooting through the roof of the building.

See also | Longtime Oak Forest Bowl customers devastated after bowling alley destroyed by huge fire

"It just started off as a small fire," Calderon said. "It turned out to be way bigger."

The building's roof collapsed, fire officials said. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the building contained flammable liquids.

Several cars and equipment inside were also damaged along with the structure of the building, fire officials said. There were no injuries.