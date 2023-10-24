Lakeview home catches fire, no injuries reported, Chicago fire officials say

Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the city's Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the city's Lakeview neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago fire officials said a two-flat caught fire in the 2800-block of North Racine. Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the structure. Fire officials said the fire also spread to a building next door.

CFD said no injuries were reported; it was not clear if anyone was at home at the time of the fire. Fire officials did say a cat was rescued from the first floor of the house that originally caught fire, and a dog was rescued from the building next door. Both were reunited with their owners.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Fire officials said it was struck out by 6:30 p.m. CFD said all occupants of the buildings have been accounted for.