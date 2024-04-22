3-year-old dead, parents injured in Munster house fire, officials say

At least 1 person is dead in a Munster house fire on Cornwallis Lane Monday, Lake County, Indiana officials say.

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A 3-year-old died in a house fire in northwest Indiana Monday, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the 900-block of Cornwallis Lane in Munster, fire officials said Monday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said it was dispatched for a fire fatality. Fire officials confirmed a 3-year-old had died.

The child's parents were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, they said.

There were multiple agencies on the scene about 4 p.m.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, which showed severe damage to a home.

This is a developing story; check back with AB7 Chicago for updates.