Chicago firefighters monitor 2 warehouse fires with hazmat response in West Town, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled two warehouse fires that began Saturday night on the city's West Side.

The fires broke out near North Western Avenue and West Fulton Street, in the West Town neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

By Sunday morning, at least two large walls collapsed.

ComEd and People's Gas also responded to the fire and managed to get the gas shut off, Chicago Fire authorities said.

The cause of the fires were not immediately known. CFD said flames were going through the roof of a metal recycling facility.

A hazmat response has been declared for potential hazardous materials inside the buildings.

No injuries were initially reported, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

