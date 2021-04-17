fire

McKinley park fire appears to injure Chicago firefighter as flames shot through roof of McKinley Park home

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 CFD firefighter appears injured after McKinley Park house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters appeared to have a close call early Saturday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, when flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home where they were fighting a blaze.

Chicago firefighters responded to a reported fire about 1 a.m. in the 2400-block of West 34th Street in McKinley Park.

It appeared to be a difficult blaze to extinguish, as firefighters could be seen dodging flames shooting through the building's roof, and one firefighter appeared to fall while coming down a ladder. He was seen being taken to an ambulance in a neck brace, witnesses said.

He suffered an injury to his upper body, CFD said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and has since been released.

RELATED: Woman set on fire, critically hurt in South Deering, Chicago police say

Everyone inside the home, including some pets, got out safely.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the ground floor, and two people were displaced.

The fire spread to the building next to the home, but nothing inside was damaged.

CFD said there were working smoke alarms, which likely alerted the residents to the fire.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomckinley parkbuilding firefirehouse firechicago fire departmentfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Woman saved from burning building by KY police officers: bodycam video
Plane erupts in flames after crashing in Texas; 21 survive
Crews battle large blaze in LaSalle County
CFD firefighter hurt while battling Gresham fire
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News