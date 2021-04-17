McKinley park fire appears to injure Chicago firefighter as flames shot through roof of McKinley Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters appeared to have a close call early Saturday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, when flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home where they were fighting a blaze.Chicago firefighters responded to a reported fire about 1 a.m. in the 2400-block of West 34th Street in McKinley Park.It appeared to be a difficult blaze to extinguish, as firefighters could be seen dodging flames shooting through the building's roof, and one firefighter appeared to fall while coming down a ladder. He was seen being taken to an ambulance in a neck brace, witnesses said.He suffered an injury to his upper body, CFD said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and has since been released.Everyone inside the home, including some pets, got out safely.Fire officials said the blaze started on the ground floor, and two people were displaced.The fire spread to the building next to the home, but nothing inside was damaged.CFD said there were working smoke alarms, which likely alerted the residents to the fire.The fire's cause remains under investigation.