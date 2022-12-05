Norwood Park fire: Bar, apartment above evacuated after blaze breaks out, Chicago police say

Damage to West Higgins Avenue bar not immediately known

A Chicago fire at Tommy's On Higgins caused the Norwood Park bar to evacuate Sunday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a fire at a popular bar on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday night.

Chicago police said smoke was first reported about 9:40 p.m. in the basement of Tommy's On Higgins, located in the 6900-block of West Higgins Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

The bar was open at the time, but CPD said everyone made it out safely.

People who live in an apartment above the tavern also escaped without any injuries.

The extent of the damage is not yet clear, and the cause is not yet known. But police said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide any additional information.