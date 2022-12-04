1 dead after West Pullman fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person died early Sunday morning after a fire in a West Pullman home, Chicago fire officials said.

A fire broke out in a two-and-a-half story building in the 300-block of East 116th Street just after 2 a.m., according to CFD.

A female victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, fire officials said.

The exact cause and origin of the blaze are under investigation.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately released later Sunday morning.

CFD will be passing out free smoke detectors and fire prevention literature in the area Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.