3-year-old girl dies after falling from 9th-floor balcony on South Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler is dead after falling from a balcony Tuesday on Chicago's South Side, officials said.

It happened in the 500 block of East 33rd Place. The child, a 3-year-old girl, fell from a balcony on the ninth floor of a building in the Douglas area.

Officials said the girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

It is not yet clear how the child fell from the balcony.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

