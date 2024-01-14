Chicago firefighters battle Grand Crossing house fire, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a house fire Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

The fire broke out at a house in the 7100 block of South University Avenue, in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

CFD posted photos of the fire response to social media.

An EMS Plan 1 ambulance and fire response was called to the location.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured by the fire or what the cause was.

The fire happened while the city is dealing with dangerous cold temperatures.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.