Chicago weather: Much of area under wind chill warnings, advisories Sunday as temps plummet | LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After multiple rounds of snowfall, the Chicago area is seeing a big temperature drop Sunday morning as strong winds make their way in.

Dangerous cold will affect the are from until Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

Winds will continue to ramp up and wind chills will continue throughout Sunday. Air temperatures will be -2 to -9 degrees with wind chills even colder.

Looking ahead, dangerous wind chills as low as -30 degrees are expected this coming week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind chill warnings and advisories for much of the Chicago area between Sunday and Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Illinois' Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, southern Will and Winnebago counties as well as Lake County, Indiana until noon Sunday as winds blow fallen snow, affecting visibility.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Illinois' Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties until noon Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Illinois' Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties and Northwest Indiana's Lake and Porter counties from noon Sunday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory will be in effect for Indiana's Benton, Jasper and Newton counties until Monday at noon.

Here's your 3-day forecast:

Much of the Chicago area will be under wind chill warnings and advisories starting Sunday as temperatures plummet.

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert: Very cold with -20 to -30 degree wind chills. High: 3, Low: -9

Monday: AccuWeather Alert: Very cold with -20 to -30 degree wind chills. High: -1, Low: -9

Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert: Very cold with -20 to -30 degree wind chills. High: 0, Low: -4

Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s in Chicago on Saturday, making untreated surfaces slick and created areas of possible black ice.

Temperatures will continue to fall late Saturday afternoon and evening, making for a frigid night with lows between 1 and 5 degrees.

City opens warming centers as temperatures drop

Chicago is opening it's warming centers this weekend. The six centers are open when temperatures are 32 degrees.

Chicago has activated its warming centers this weekend for people to get out of the cold through Wednesday.

The six centers are open when temperatures are 32 degrees. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warming centers include the Inspiration Corporation at 4554 N Broadway #207, La Casa Norte at 1736 W 47th St, Lincoln Park Community Services at 1521 N Sedwick St, the Matthew House at 3722 S Indiana, the Broadway Youth Center at 1023 W. Irving Park Road and the Covenant House at 2934 W. Lake Street.

Beginning Jan. 17, the Harold Washington Library will open the lower level as a 24/7 warming center for anyone in need. At least 66 new migrant arrivals have been moved there as they await permanent shelter placement.

The Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours to help families find emergency shelter. The Chicago Department of Family & Support Services has also expanded outreach teams to encourage unhoused residents to seek shelter or warming options as they conduct well-being checks.

Gary, Indiana said it has also opened warming centers, including the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose facility, Ambridge-Mann Community Center, Brother's Keeper, Restoration House Shelter for Men and Serenity House.

Chicagoans prepare for bitter cold

Temperatures are falling into negative degrees, making it just plain miserable for some. People are urged to stay inside if possible.

Temperatures began to fall from the double digits on Saturday, making it just plain miserable for some, but not Abigail Jacob, who enjoyed the Millennium Park ice rink.

"The winter's really nice. This is, like, my first time ice skating," Jacob said.

Some embraced the season.

"What's the cold for? It's for skating. Whenever an opportunity comes around, you got to get it," said ice skater Moises Alvarez Garza.

But there are still warnings that the cold could be dangerous.

With sub-zero temperatures on the way, city officials encouraged the public to take precautions and avoid being outside for extended periods of time. Veterinarian Dr. Farrin Dilland says that goes for pets too, warning about their exposure to ice melt and road salt.

"The salt is painful, and so if they are walking on it and it's stabbing their feet, that's really uncomfortable, and so they can get wounds that way, and they can get their paw pads torn up that way as well," Dilland said.

Forecasters say we should expect wind chills between -15 to -30 degrees are expected to come this week, along with strong winds.

"Some ice melt, shovels, stuff for the car, cleaning up the car to make sure we're good," said Chicago resident Jason Braid.

Braid and his wife, Meritee, have been stocking up for their first winter in Chicago and hardware stores, like the ACE over on Maple Street, are busy.

"That's one of the things people have the biggest appetite for, is to make sure they're prepared for that once the temperature does drop," said Mark Molinaro with ACE Hardware.

Those like street salesman Darion Jones, who is choosing to tough out the weather, expect it to be brutal.

He's hoping that warm weather gear and some positive thoughts will help him stay warm and safe.

"You see, I got my snow pants on. I got my gloves, hand warmers, three coats, jackets. I'm going to be warm. I'm going to try to do it," Jones said.

Snow causes travel delays into Saturday

This comes after wet snow and rain fell across the Chicago area earlier this week, causing travel delays and dangerous road conditions.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, there were 4.4 inches of snow at O'Hare airport, making Friday the biggest one day snow in nearly two years, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

The last time there was this much snow was Feb. 2, 2022, Mowry said.

Most areas away from the lake saw 3 to 6 inches, with some isolated higher amounts.

The winter storm led to a full ground stop at O'Hare airport Friday due to snow and ice. The ground stop was lifted at 8 a.m.

About 860 flights were canceled at O'Hare Friday and about 281 flights were canceled Midway.

On Saturday, about 200 flights were canceled at O'Hare and about 20 flights were canceled Midway.

So far Sunday, 76 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare in the past 24 hours, along with another 5 at Midway.

Friday's storm causes power outages

Power outages affected Skokie businesses Friday, as wet snow downed power lines.

Thousands were without power Friday, as heavy snow downed electric lines.

As of about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, ComEd said less than 400 people were with out power after power was restored for most outtages.

Anyone dealing with a power outage should text "out" to 266-33.

At least 34 Chicago Public Schools were without power at one point Friday. The district canceled after-school and out-of-school activities Friday and Saturday.

Some sporting events for Monday have been canceled as well. As crews work to restore power through the weekend before the anticipated bitter cold snap starts, the CEO of CPS acknowledged Monday activities are still a question mark.

"Even though it's a holiday, we have MLK activities, we have sports activities. We'll be making those decisions as early as possible this weekend because our fear is, as we look at coming into Monday, now we're looking at wind chill, we're looking at temperatures; that might create other challenges for us," Pedro Martinez said.