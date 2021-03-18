Washington Park fire: Girl, 10, throws mattress out window, jumps to safety; 2 other young children home alone rescued, Chicago fire says

6147 Wabash apartment fire . The children a girl age ten and two boys 4 and 2 were inside. The girl threw a mattress from third floor window and jumped. 4 year old rescued at window by ladder. CFD also got 2 year old from inside all taken to Comer serious. No adult at home. pic.twitter.com/Prbu8cPwBu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 18, 2021

6147 wabash. Multi building housing development. Fire in one unit contained and put out. Three kids in fire apartment being evaluated. Seem to be ok. EMS plan 1 secured. Warming bus ordered from CTA pic.twitter.com/bdJBYlOnel — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 18, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year old Chicago girl threw a mattress from her burning apartment late Wednesday night so she could escape the smoke and flames. She was home alone with two other younger children.A fire was reported at a large apartment building just before midnight Wednesday in the 6100-block of South Wabash Avenue in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, fire officials said.Fire officials also said that in an effort to escape the blaze, a 10-year-old girl threw a mattress from a third floor window and managed to jump onto it to safety.When firefighters arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy hanging out one of the windows, ready to jump, and were able to rescue him using a ladder. They also found a 2-year-old boy inside and got him out safely."This looks like it was a kitchen fire," Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford said. "The mother was nearby ... it does not look like anything is life-threatening but we were lucky tonight, very lucky."Witnesses said the smoke was so heavy they could barely see out of the building. A warming bus was ordered for the building's residents.Fire officials said the fire was contained to just one unit.The children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition but are expected to recover. They remained stable."I just feel like little kids like that shouldn't be left alone. There should always be an adult, like 18 or older, in the apartment, no matter what," witness Dale Kendrick said.Chicago police said their mother was located and there are no charges.