Family, friends of fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price to gather for funeral service

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Monday, November 20, 2023 10:48AM
Family, friends to gather for funeral of fallen CFD firefighter
The funeral service for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price will take place Monday at Navy Pier's Grand Ballroom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends and fellow firefighters will gather Monday for the funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price.

It's been one week since the 39-year-old Price was killed in a fire in Lincoln Park.

Price died after falling though a light shaft of a roof of a four story building in the 24oo block of Lincoln Avenue. He was opening holes for ventilation when he fell through a skylight.

Price was a 14-year veteran of the fire department.

SEE ALSO | Lincoln Park building where firefighter died passed inspection on Halloween

Monday's memorial service begins with a private visitation at 9 a,m, and a public service at noon at Navy Pier's grand ballroom.

There will be a short procession Monday morning to deliver Price's remains to the ballroom before the service begins.

READ MORE | CFD in mourning after death of firefighter Andrew Price in Lincoln Park

It's been a very difficult year for the Chicago Fire Department, Price's death marked the fourth time a member of CFD died in the line of duty.

