Family, friends of fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price to gather for funeral service

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family, friends and fellow firefighters will gather Monday for the funeral for fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew Price.
It's been one week since the 39-year-old Price was killed in a fire in Lincoln Park.
Price died after falling though a light shaft of a roof of a four story building in the 24oo block of Lincoln Avenue. He was opening holes for ventilation when he fell through a skylight.
Price was a 14-year veteran of the fire department.
Monday's memorial service begins with a private visitation at 9 a,m, and a public service at noon at Navy Pier's grand ballroom.
There will be a short procession Monday morning to deliver Price's remains to the ballroom before the service begins.
It's been a very difficult year for the Chicago Fire Department, Price's death marked the fourth time a member of CFD died in the line of duty.