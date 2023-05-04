Chicago Firehouse Restaurant hosting brunch for International Firefighters Appreciation Day

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop is hosting the event Thursday morning on International Firefighters Appreciation Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is International Firefighters Appreciation Day and in Chicago, a special gathering is honoring firefighters.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop is hosting the event Thursday morning on International Firefighters Appreciation Day.

The day was created back in 1999 after five firefighters died tragically during a wildfire in Australia.

The restaurant located at 14th Street and Michigan Avenue was featured in the movie "Backdraft" and was formerly a working firehouse.

One hundred and four firefighters are being honored here by Ignite The Spirit, which is a non- profit organization that supports firefighters and their families in need.

Children from nearby Old St. Mary's School will present the firefighters with a hand painted canvas.

Meanwhile, the two Chicago fire houses that lost recent members will be at the restaurant.

Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk and firefighter Jermaine Pelt lost their lives in the line of duty last month.

The venue is decorated with balloons and a band is entertaining guests. The brunch will last until 10 a.m.