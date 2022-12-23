Hundreds of flight cancellations at O'Hare, Midway airports again Friday with brutal cold

The winter storm and frigid cold is also affecting flights at O'hare and Midway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country, including hundreds in Chicago.

There were at least 829 cancelations at Midway and O'Hare Thursday.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, O'Hare reported 261 flight cancellations with 20 minute delays and another 253 flight cancellations at Midway with delays averaging under 15 minutes.

Overnight, a much calmer crowd at O'Hare after this winter storm cancelled hundreds of flights.

What can I do if my flight is canceled, delayed? How to prepare for likely 2022 holiday travel mess

Some people spent their pre-Christmas hours sleeping on the hard tile floors and in airport seats in hopes of being ready to catch their flight.

"We got here 72 hours ago hoping that our flight is on time tomorrow so we're spending the night on the floor in O'Hare which isn't very comfortable but we're here," traveler Nakita Mauer said.

"Me and my girlfriend have been here since 8:00 p.m. yesterday and we fly out at 1:00 p.m. today," traveler Kimisha Robinson said.

Flights in and out of Chicago saw some of the hardest impacts in the country from this winter storm.

Friday is expected to bring more of the same with strong winds and icy conditions.

FlightAware reporting more than 2,000 flights are already cancelled nationwide Friday and about 100 fights on Saturday.

If your travel plans are flexible, most airlines have offered travel waivers allowing flyers to change their flights for free. But that might not be a reality for some with just days before Christmas.