Flight cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travelers at O'Hare, Midway airports

The 2022 holiday season is becoming a nightmare for millions still dealing with a deadly winter storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday travelers continue to deal with flight delays and cancellations from a nearly week-long winter storm.

Denver and Chicago have been the top trouble spots for Christmas travel across the country.

Hundreds of flights were canceled Sunday out of O'Hare and Midway and thousands, canceled or delayed nationwide. Hit particularly hard was Southwest Airlines.

What can I do if my flight is canceled, delayed? How to prepare for likely 2022 holiday travel mess

As of 5 a.m. Monday, O'Hare had 64 flight cancellations and another 103 flights were cancelled at Midway

Frustrated passengers were still trying to get flights out Sunday to make Christmas Day festivities.

Liz Hunta said she spent all Christmas Day here at Midway, trying to visit her daughter in New York.

Christmas presents were in her checked bag, while her flight continued to get delayed multiple times.

"My whole Christmas has been at the airport and it's very frustrating, super frustrating," she said. "And really Southwest should have been honest with us in the first place. They should be more efficient more effective with their people and if you have to cancel, cancel."