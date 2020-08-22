chicago proud

Northwest Side Housing Center trades out gala for Belmont Cragin 'Week of Giving Back'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An organization serving the Northwest Side of Chicago that cannot hold a gala this year is opting to instead organize a "Week of Giving Back."

Natalie Joaquin, development specialist for Northwest Side Housing Center, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the Celebrate Home Week of Giving Back.

The organization is kicking off the week of Aug. 24 with three days of meal deliveries to older adults, schools and business owners throughout Belmont Cragin, and ending the week, Thursday, Aug. 27, with a socially-distanced Celebrate Home block party.

The block party will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5233 W. Diversey Ave. and include live music, a raffle and supply giveaways.

Visit www.nwshc.org to find out how to help.
