Chicago-area food insecurity an even larger issue during COVID-19 pandemic; hear from those trying to help

By Kay Cesinger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago is relaunching Newsviews with a new name -- "Our Chicago."

The new ABC7 segment will reflect the station's long-time commitment to covering a broad range of topics and issues that are important to its diverse audiences in the city and the suburbs.

This week, the topic is food insecurity. It's a problem that's only been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

Greg Trotter from the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Julie Yurko from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Victor Garcia with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana joined "Our Chicago" to talk about the issue.

The three discussed where food insecurity stand in the region, especially at the start of the holiday season. They also talked about how they're working to meet the need and the challenges they're facing.

The organizations offer many resources to those in need, one of which is the Northern Illinois Food Bank SNAP line, 844-600-SNAP.

To receive text alerts from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana about mobile markets, text foodbanknwi to 50155.
