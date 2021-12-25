Chicago food pantry seeks to provide to communities in, around Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the holiday season continues, it's important to remember the spirit of giving.ABC7's Feed the Love campaign is still in full effect, and organizations like Chicago Hope are giving the gift of nutritious meals.Hundreds of families across the Chicago area struggle daily to feed their families nutritious meals.But food pantries like Chicago Hope in Logan Square show their dedication to keeping communities healthy by hosting weekly food drives."We serve six different zip codes. They cover Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, Humboldt Park and Logan Square, parts of Avondale," said Martha "Maggie" Jordan, director of Chicago Hope.Food donations come from community partners like the Greater Chicago Food Depository.Jordan said giving back is a priority because she knows hardship."When I first started serving, it took me back to when I, myself, was jobless with two teenagers to feed," she said.And Jordan said not even the pandemic is keeping her team away from serving neighbors."We're fully prepared; we know it's coming," she said.She said her staff is prepared to enforce social distancing and masks."This should be a normal, comfortable place to come, even in the middle of a pandemic," Jordan said.With that, Chicago Hope plans to continue caring for neighbors who need it most by offering food and something else."I would say that love is another valuable commodity we have here; this is how we love as God loves us and provide for their needs," Jordan added.Chicago Hope distributions are on hold until after the holidays, but they'll begin again in 2022.They're every Monday and Thursday at 2505 N. Kedzie Ave. in Logan Square.If you'd like to donate, visit