Chicago Food Truck Festival returning to Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popular Chicago Food Truck Festival will return to Daley Plaza starting Friday, July 30.
The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection says this will be the sixth time they have sponsored the festival which features a variety of food trucks from around the city. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food celebration will be every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15 at 50 W. Washington St. BACP says the festival will welcome people back to the Loop while supporting small businesses.
Interested food truck operators can apply online by this Friday at www.chifoodtruckfest.com. Applications must be submitted by July 2.
