restaurant

New Fulton Market District restaurant will feature fresh, holistic Greek food

Chicago restaurant will be located on corner of Peoria, Fulton streets
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

New Greek restaurant opening in Fulton Market District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- DineAmic Hospitality will unveil its Greek concept, Lyra, at the bustling corner of Peoria and Fulton streets.

Rooted in the Mediterranean ethos of wellness, the restaurant will bring fresh, holistic fare to Chicago diners in an earthy, indoor-meets-outdoor space, its owners said.

Chefs Athinagoras Kostakos and Alexis Zopas plan to take full advantage of Lyra's custom wood and charcoal burning hearth by applying their rustic island cooking techniques.

RELATED: Taste of Greektown Chicago returns with city's largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine, culture

Expect simple dishes with bold flavors that rely on the quality of their ingredients rather than overly complicated sauces. Look out for dishes like charcoal Grilled Octopus with oregano vinaigrette and capers, or Deconstructed Pastitsio (the Greek Version of lasagna) with rich oxtail ragu, mascarpone and shaved white truffle.

On the lighter side, expect dishes such as the Spot Prawn Carpaccio with Santorini tomato, basil and lime.

In true Greek fashion, the menu will also include plenty of vegetarian options, such as a wood-fired Eggplant Spread with house-baked pita and Burnt Beetroot with garlic hummus.

Located at 905 W. Fulton Market, Lyra has an 8,000-square-foot imprint and can seat 230 in a variety of spaces at full capacity, plus 60 more on a 1,500-square-foot covered outdoor patio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagofulton river districtfulton streetrestaurant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Celebrate Valentine's Day by painting with a twist
Josephine 'Mother' Wade featured in new cookbook
Restaurant accepts dog photo instead of vaccine proof, closes dining
Arlington Heights approves 'alfresco tax' on outdoor dining
TOP STORIES
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
2 nurses accused of making $1.5M selling fake COVID vaccine cards
Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Loop
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
$1M unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Chicago area
Show More
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
COPA investigating CPD death in custody on West Side
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 Michigan schools mistakenly award scholarships to students
Chicago Weather: Partial sun, slightly milder Sunday
More TOP STORIES News