CHICAGO (WLS) -- DineAmic Hospitality will unveil its Greek concept, Lyra, at the bustling corner of Peoria and Fulton streets.
Rooted in the Mediterranean ethos of wellness, the restaurant will bring fresh, holistic fare to Chicago diners in an earthy, indoor-meets-outdoor space, its owners said.
Chefs Athinagoras Kostakos and Alexis Zopas plan to take full advantage of Lyra's custom wood and charcoal burning hearth by applying their rustic island cooking techniques.
RELATED: Taste of Greektown Chicago returns with city's largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine, culture
Expect simple dishes with bold flavors that rely on the quality of their ingredients rather than overly complicated sauces. Look out for dishes like charcoal Grilled Octopus with oregano vinaigrette and capers, or Deconstructed Pastitsio (the Greek Version of lasagna) with rich oxtail ragu, mascarpone and shaved white truffle.
On the lighter side, expect dishes such as the Spot Prawn Carpaccio with Santorini tomato, basil and lime.
In true Greek fashion, the menu will also include plenty of vegetarian options, such as a wood-fired Eggplant Spread with house-baked pita and Burnt Beetroot with garlic hummus.
Located at 905 W. Fulton Market, Lyra has an 8,000-square-foot imprint and can seat 230 in a variety of spaces at full capacity, plus 60 more on a 1,500-square-foot covered outdoor patio.
New Fulton Market District restaurant will feature fresh, holistic Greek food
Chicago restaurant will be located on corner of Peoria, Fulton streets
RESTAURANT
TOP STORIES
Show More