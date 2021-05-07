Police investigate overnight Morgan Park car burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating reports of stolen property from cars parked outside of a Morgan Park nightclub Friday morning.Chicago police said at about 12:04 a.m., a person or persons broke into five cars parked on the street outside the Black Car Lounge in the 11400-block of South Davol Street. The thieves smashed windows and stole items from the cars.A person at the scene said two of the apparent victims identified themselves as members of the Illinois National Guard, saying they had weapons taken from their cars, along with other personal items such as a bulletproof vest.Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Brad Leighton tells ABC7 that in the incident outside Morgan Park club there were "no government or army weapons stolen and no tactical equipment stolen."Police said Area Two detectives are investigating and that no one is in custody.