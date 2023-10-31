Chicago police, Kim Foxx to give update on mass shooting at Halloween party in North Lawndale

Chicago police and Cook County SA Kim Foxx will give an update on a Halloween party shooting in North Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Fox will provide an update on a mass shooting at a Halloween party in North Lawndale Sunday morning.

Police said they were questioning a suspect after 15 people, six women and nine men, were shot. The victims' ages range from 26 to 53 years old.

Investigators said a man attending the party became angry, after being kicked out of the party then, returned with a gun and began shooting.

It happened near Roosevelt and Pulaski roads around 1 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was taken into custody, about a block away, police say.

Tuesday morning, Superintendent Snelling, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and the 24th Ward Alderman Monique Scott are all expected to be at the press conference.

Meanwhile, police are also planning to open an emergency assistance center Tuesday to offer support for victims of gun violence.

It will open from noon to 7 p.m. at the Young Men's Education Network on South Pulaski.

