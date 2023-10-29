At least 15 people were shot at a Halloween party on the city's West Side early Sunday, Chicago police said.

At least 15 shot, 2 critically injured at Lawndale Halloween party; suspect in custody, police say

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Pulaski Road in the Lawndale neighborhood., police said.

There was a large gathering at the location to celebrate Halloween, party attendees told ABC7.

Officers responded to the scene and observed a male suspect shooting, police said. The man fled on foot and was later arrested, and a firearm was recovered by officers.

Six women and nine men were shot, police said. The victims' ages ranged from 26 to 53, police said.

Authorities said victims were taken to local hospitals in various conditions. A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were take to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Other victims were initially listed to be in good condition.

It was not immediately known if there were any deaths related to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.