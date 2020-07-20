Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Chicago Heights

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An officer-involved shooting in Chicago Heights is under investigation, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said an officer-involved shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Portland Ave. Saturday at around 9:30 p.m.

ISP is investigating officers' use of force in the shooting.

The agency's public integrity task force was asked to conduct the investigation by the Chicago Heights Police Department, an ISP spokesperson said.


Illinois State Police aren't releasing any other details about the shooting or the investigation.
