1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said.

The Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign on 49th Street and crashed into a Subaru driving eastbound, police said.

The driver of the Subaru was killed in the crash. The driver and occupants of the Lexus fled the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
