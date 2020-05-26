Surveillance image of SUV released after woman killed in South Loop hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in the South Loop Monday.Police said a a Ford Escape SUV struck a pedestrian in her 30s as she was crossing Canal Street at Harrison Street around 1 p.m.The SUV then fled northbound on Canal Street, police said.The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The suspect was driving a blue Ford Escape that police said was stolen from a 7-Eleven in 1100-block of West Belmont Avenue. The vehicle has front end damage and police have released surveillance images of the suspect's vehicle.Chicago police are currently investigating the incident.Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.