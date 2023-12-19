Chicago crime: 1 charged after teen found strangled in South Shore apartment

Chicago man Joshua Williams has been charged with murder after 15-year-old Amarise Parker was found strangled in a South Shore apartment, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man was charged after a 15-year-old girl was found strangled in a South Shore apartment last week, police said.

Joshua Williams, 24, was charged with first degree murder after being taken into custody Saturday, police said Tuesday.

The body of Amarise Parker was found last week inside an apartment in the 7200-block of South Phillips Avenue.

Parker's mother Yahanna Clark spoke out last week in anguish, describing her daughter as a blessing and now an angel.

"And the person that did this, you need to just give it up because God's gonna get you anyway," Clark said. "But you need to come forward and do the right thing."

Parker was reported missing in August. Police said she returned home the next day, but was reported missing again on November 26.

Williams is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

