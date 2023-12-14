Chicago crime: Woman found strangled to death in South Shore home ID'd as Amarise Parker

CHICAGO -- Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found strangled to death in a South Shore home Tuesday night.

Officers found the woman, who was unresponsive, just before 7:30 p.m. in a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Amarise Parker by the Cook County medical examiner's office, which determined she died of asphyxiation by strangulation. Her age wasn't known.

Multiple sources said it's the same person who was the focus of a missing persons report from August.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)