Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at Metropolitan Correctional Center, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago has died after his throat was slashed Saturday, officials said.

Officials confirmed the death at the federal prison located on W Van Buren Street, in Chicago's Loop.

However, officials have not released any further details about the identity of the inmate.

Officials have also not released information at this time on what led to the violent attack.

This story will be updated once more information has become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopinmatesslashingprison
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 23, shot while sleeping inside Englewood home: police
1 dead, 1 critical after West Pullman house fire on Far South Side: police
Man gropes, restrains girl, 16, on CTA Brown Line train: police
1 dead after car crashes, catches fire near Old Post Office in South Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, dry Sunday
3 seriously injured in Gresham house fire on South Side
Gary's first black mayor dies at 86
Show More
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Chicago City Hall spokesman fired, mayor's office says
FBI recovers van possibly linked to deadly Jersey City attack
Schaumburg animal lovers raise money for pets without homes
Chicago street artists use talents to honor man killed in Portage Park stabbing
More TOP STORIES News