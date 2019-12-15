Chicago inmate dies after throat slashed at Metropolitan Correctional Center, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago has died after his throat was slashed Saturday, officials said.Officials confirmed the death at the federal prison located on W Van Buren Street, in Chicago's Loop.However, officials have not released any further details about the identity of the inmate.Officials have also not released information at this time on what led to the violent attack.This story will be updated once more information has become available.