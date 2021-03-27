Chicago area manufacturing workers in demand as companies ramp up production

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- M&R Printing is looking to fill more than 100 open manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area.
The company features a Latinx female welder and a minority-owned staffing agency.
"I've always been the only female welder for every company I've worked for," said Jazmin Salazar.
Salazar and Paul Divis are two warehouse manufacturing workers hired during the COVID-19 pandemic at M&R Printing in Roselle.
"I mean, I'm astounded. I'm at a loss for words. It's been a tough couple years and to actually find this company has been great," Divis said.
It is part of an effort to fill open manufacturing positions in the Chicago area as M&R ramps up their hiring to meet demand to build screen printing machines.
"Away Staffing has more than 100 positions available, I'm sure there's 10 times that in the Chicagoland Area," said President of Away Staffing services, Bryan Brooks.
Brooks said demand for manufacturing workers - entry level and all specialties - is sky high.
"The companies right now that we are working with are increasing their wages just to recruit talent. They're doing everything that they can," Brooks said.
Brooks helped place Divis at M&R Printing when he was looking for work just a few months ago.
"Just keep on looking. The right job will find you one day, but there is plenty of work out there in this trade," Divis said.
Hope is alive with a chance to take pride in your work.
"To be making a product that you can go out and look at and be proud of is so exciting," said Kyle Winchester, M&R Printing Vice President of Operations.
Winchester said M&R is still hiring right now for careers that don't require four year college degrees, pay well, and can put anyone on a path to growth.
"If they can do it, I can do it," Salazar said. "That's how I've always been. I wouldn't choose anything else. Manufacturing, doing hands-on work, has always been my life."
To learn more about open manufacturing positions available, you can visit Away Staffing and M & R Print.
To learn more about how to train in manufacturing, Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and Hire360 Chicago can help.
