Ready to Work

Chicago area manufacturing workers in demand as companies ramp up production

By
ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) -- M&R Printing is looking to fill more than 100 open manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area.

The company features a Latinx female welder and a minority-owned staffing agency.

"I've always been the only female welder for every company I've worked for," said Jazmin Salazar.

Salazar and Paul Divis are two warehouse manufacturing workers hired during the COVID-19 pandemic at M&R Printing in Roselle.

"I mean, I'm astounded. I'm at a loss for words. It's been a tough couple years and to actually find this company has been great," Divis said.

It is part of an effort to fill open manufacturing positions in the Chicago area as M&R ramps up their hiring to meet demand to build screen printing machines.

"Away Staffing has more than 100 positions available, I'm sure there's 10 times that in the Chicagoland Area," said President of Away Staffing services, Bryan Brooks.

Brooks said demand for manufacturing workers - entry level and all specialties - is sky high.

"The companies right now that we are working with are increasing their wages just to recruit talent. They're doing everything that they can," Brooks said.

Brooks helped place Divis at M&R Printing when he was looking for work just a few months ago.

"Just keep on looking. The right job will find you one day, but there is plenty of work out there in this trade," Divis said.

Hope is alive with a chance to take pride in your work.

"To be making a product that you can go out and look at and be proud of is so exciting," said Kyle Winchester, M&R Printing Vice President of Operations.

Winchester said M&R is still hiring right now for careers that don't require four year college degrees, pay well, and can put anyone on a path to growth.

"If they can do it, I can do it," Salazar said. "That's how I've always been. I wouldn't choose anything else. Manufacturing, doing hands-on work, has always been my life."

To learn more about open manufacturing positions available, you can visit Away Staffing and M & R Print.

To learn more about how to train in manufacturing, Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership and Hire360 Chicago can help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersillinoisrosellejobs hiringbusinessmanufacturingready to workjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
READY TO WORK
Will workers be required to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Chatham area gets nearly 1K new jobs via Discover facility
Networking tips for landing a new job
Free training available for construction trades, manufacturing jobs in Chicagoland area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shot at Brighton Park Home Depot in coma, family says
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
IL expanding COVID vaccination effort as virus metrics tick up
'Chemical compounds' being 'safely removed' from Streeterville high-rise: CPD
COVID pandemic causes dramatic changes to Chicago traffic
Rambler-Mania hits Loyola Bookstore ahead of Sweet 16 2021
2 charged in deadly Bridgeview shooting outside Secretary of State facility
Show More
New economic equity laws hope to address racial inequities, systemic injustices
8 shot, 1 fatally, at Wrightwood gathering
Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer now tax deductible
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry
More TOP STORIES News