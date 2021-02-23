coronavirus chicago

COVID-19 Chicago: Lakefront reopens, along with playgrounds, indoor swimming as COVID metrics improve

CDC guidelines must be followed, Mayor Lightfoot says
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will soon reopen access to its lakefront, playgrounds and indoor aquatic programs, as COVID-19 metrics continue to improve across the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in an announcement early Tuesday.

The gates blocking Montrose Harbor were actually reopened last Friday so city trucks could dump snow back there, but the gates remained open to the general public.

Chicago Park District crews will now begin opening public access points to parkland east of Lake Shore Drive.

Restrictions on parking will also be lifted.

During the upcoming weeks, the park district will also start unlocking gates and prepare more than 500 outdoor playgrounds and nature play spaces for reopening.

The city will also reopen indoor swimming pools to limited programming. Registration for the spring season starts March 8.

RELATED: Chicago lakefront could be shut down again after 'reckless' behavior at Montrose Beach, Lightfoot warns

The lakefront east of Lake Shore Drive has been officially closed since March 26, 2020, because of pandemic restrictions.

The lakefront trail reopened in June 2020 for those who kept moving.

This full reopening comes as COVID-19 cases in Chicago continue to drop.

The city is still asking people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing.

More information is available at chicagoparkdistrict.com.
