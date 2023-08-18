Chicago shooting: Man charged in February Chicago Lawn homicide, body found in empty business

A 57-year-old man was found shot to death inside an empty business in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood back in February, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has now been charged in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found inside an empty Chicago Lawn business in February, Chicago police said.

The 57-year-old victim was found shot to death the evening of February 21 inside an unoccupied business in the 6100-block of South Western Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police identified Albert Coburn as a suspect in the shooting and arrested him Wednesday.

Coburn has been charged with one felony count for the murder and remains in custody as he awaits trial.

