Man killed, woman injured in Chicago Lawn shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood's 6400 block of South Albany Avenue just before 5 p.m.

A 41-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were hanging out on the corner when a gray-colored Toyota went by, police said. Someone inside the vehicle started arguing with the man before pulling out a gun and opening fire.

Police said the man, shot in the chest, was transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where he later died. The woman, who was not the intended target, suffered a gunshot wound to the eye and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

