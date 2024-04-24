Funeral to be held next week for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca will be laid to rest at a funeral next week after he was killed in a Gage Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Funeral plans have been announced for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

A visitation will take place at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn on Sunday. It will be private for the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and open to the public from 1-8 p.m.

A funeral will take place at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., at 10 a.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, a line of emergency vehicles escorted the ambulance carrying the fallen officer's body from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn on what would have been his 31st birthday.

Officer Huesca was killed early Sunday morning in a carjacking as he returned from a shift to his Gage Park home. His car and gun was taken.

Investigators released images of a person they're calling a suspect going from convenience store to convenience store in the hours before and after the murder.

In at least two clips, he appears in different clothes and shoes.

Commander Tyrone Pendarvis oversees the Far South Side district where Huesca served on a special police response team. He said Huesca loved his job.

"For people in our department who treat each other like family, for this to happen, I mean, riding through the city sometimes, I can't believe stuff like this is going on," Commander Pendarvis said. "It's frustrating based upon how I am as an officer or how I used to be an officer. You want to make things better but the harder you try, sometimes it just doesn't happen the way you want it to happen."

Meanwhile, a balloon reads "happy birthday" just steps from where the shooting happened as Officer Huesca's death has been officially declared a line of duty death.

Huesca will be laid to rest with full honors and purple bunting is expected to be draped at CPD Headquarters.