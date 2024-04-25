Exclusive: Sister of fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca describes 'unbearable' pain of losing brother

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca's sister describes the "unbearable" pain at losing her baby brother and best uncle.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca is emotionally gutted.

To his older siblings, Luis wasn't a police officer, he was their baby brother and the best uncle.

"He was my best friend," Lily O'Brien, sister of Officer Huesca, said. "I talked to him every single day. We would call each other and encourage each other to be better...now the pain we feel is beyond words."

Officer Huesca's sister and brother raced across the country Monday, knowing he was already gone.

"We are both in so much pain and so angry that we were robbed, and not only that, that he was robbed," O'Brien said.

RELATED: $10K reward offered for information about murder of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

Police said Officer Huesca was shot multiple times in what they believe was a carjacking as he returned to his Gage Park home early Sunday morning from a shift, still in uniform.

Investigators have now been searching for a man seen in surveillance video who they believe is a suspect in Officer Huesca's murder, for days.

"It's not fair that he's not here and whoever did this is still running free living their lives... and our lives... our lives are... on pause and the pain is unbearable," O'Brien said.

If there is any way to comfort their agony, the Huesca family says, the people of Chicago need to find their brother's killer

RELATED: CPD rules Ofc. Luis Huesca's death in line of duty, releases video of suspect in Gage Park shooting

As family prepares to lay officer Huesca to rest, crime stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest

A visitation will take place at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn on Sunday.

It will be private for the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and open to the public from 1 to 8 p.m.

A funeral will take place at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., at 10 a.m. on Monday.

