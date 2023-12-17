16-year-old charged in Chicago Lawn shooting that killed teen, man: CPD

A 16-year-old has been charged in a Chicago shooting that killed Juan A. Medina Jr. and Mario Medina on West 61st Place in Chicago Lawn, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged after two relatives, a 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man, were shot to death Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, CPD said.

The teen, who was not named because he is a minor, faces first-degree murder charges.

He was arrested Friday in the 6700-block of South Artesian Avenue, after being identified as the suspect who fatally shot the man and boy, Chicago police said.

The two were standing in the 3500-block of West 61st Place in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood just after 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, when a gray vehicle pulled up and two male suspects started shooting at them, police said.

The man was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He later died.

The 14-year-old was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 14-year-old Juan A. Medina Jr. and 65-year-old Mario Medina. They both lived in the same block where the shooting took place, the medical examiner's office said.

The suspects drove west on 61st Place after the incident, CPD said.

Crisis responder and victim advocate Andrew Holmes said the victims are related.

"There was some type of altercation here. Some individual came to visit another individual, gray car pulled up; they discharged that weapon, striking the 14-year-old," Holmes said. "We don't know if he knew the individuals or what was the relationship between the people that was coming to visit him, just don't know."

