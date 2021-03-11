Chicago lead service line replacement programs now accepting applications

The Homeowner-Initiated Program waives up to $3,100 in permit fees for residents who wish to replace their service lines, city officials said. Those interested must be planning the line replacement independent of a home renovation.
The Equity Program was designed to help everyone who is interested have the chance to replace their line. To qualify, applicants must:
Both programs are limited to single-family and two-flat homeowners and are completely voluntary.
More information and the applications can be found at https://www.leadsafechicago.org/lead-service-line-replacement.