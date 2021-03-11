Chicago lead service line replacement programs now accepting applications

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6417851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Chicago says it has the most lead service lines in the nation. Now, a new initiative to replace them is underway to avoid the threat of lead in your water.

Live in a home they own.

Have a household income below 80% of the area median income ($72,800 for a family of 4).

Have consistent results of at least 15 parts per billion of lead in your water in free testing done by the Department of Water Management.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications are now open for two programs to assist Chicago homeowners who wish to replace their lead service lines.The Homeowner-Initiated Program waives up to $3,100 in permit fees for residents who wish to replace their service lines, city officials said. Those interested must be planning the line replacement independent of a home renovation.The Equity Program was designed to help everyone who is interested have the chance to replace their line. To qualify, applicants must:Both programs are limited to single-family and two-flat homeowners and are completely voluntary.More information and the applications can be found at