Chicago expanding free lead pipe replacement program

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Water Department is expanding its program to replace lead pipes for free, in houses built before 1986.

To be eligible, you must live in the home and have an income of $83,250 or less, for a family of four.

Families with children or with elevated lead levels will be prioritized, but those are no longer needed to meet those benchmarks in order to apply.

After the application is approved, the Department of Water Management will replace the lead water service line from the home to the water main in the street.

More information and the applications can be found at https://www.leadsafechicago.org/lead-service-line-replacement or call 311 for information.
