Dixmoor reports new water main break; no boil order in effect

Dixmoor reported a new water main break in the town Thursday near 145th Street. There was no boil order in effect.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews were fixing a water main break Thursday in the south suburbs.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near the Dixmoor village hall along 145th Street as water poured out from the ground.

Dixmoor has been plagued with several water main breaks since the start of the year.

There was no known boil order in effect.

The latest known water main breaks in the town were reported in March.