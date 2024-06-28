Dixmoor water main break repaired, mayor says

Dixmoor reported a new water main break in the town Thursday near 145th Street. There was no boil order in effect.

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A water main break in south suburban Dixmoor has been fixed, Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said on Friday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near the Dixmoor Village Hall along 145th Street as water poured out from the ground on Thursday.

Roberts said there is no boil water order and no current disruptions in water service to the village.

"I am grateful to our Public Works Department for their prompt response to the water main break last night," Roberts said. "This latest break underscores the problems we are facing in our community because of the age of the pipes delivering water to the Village. We are continuing our efforts to secure the funding we need to get a permanent resolution to these breaks. We are making progress, but we still need help."

Dixmoor has been plagued with several water main breaks since the start of the year.

The latest known water main breaks in the town were reported in March.

