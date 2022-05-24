Community & Events

Chicago Loop Alliance talks about the upcoming 2022 Sundays on State

By Tony Smith
Sundays on State set to return this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Loop Alliance vendor applications must be submitted by the end of day on Tuesday, May 24.

This as Sundays on State returns after a two-year haitus. The award-winning event series which closes parts of State Street in the Loop to vehicle traffic on select Sundays this summer. Sundays on State is free and open to the public and will take place this year with an expanded footprint on State Street from Lake to Monroe on July 24, Aug. 7 and 21, and Sept. 4.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Named "Best New Event of the Year" by Time Out Chicago and one of the "eight great spots (in Chicago) to hit while the weather's hot" by The New York Times, Sundays on State will once again fill portions of State Street with active recreation, food and drink, shopping, and entertainment in the heart of everyone's neighborhood - the Loop. Street closures will last from 5:00 a.m. to midnight, and the event itself will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

