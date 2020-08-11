Chicago looting could set back long-lasting CPD reform, some activists worry

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some activists and Black Lives Matters supporters worry the Chicago looting Sunday night into Monday morning will set back their quest for long-lasting, systemic police reform in the city.

"The possibility of this kind of reaction to a police-involved shooting, that's what kept me up at night," said Sharon Fairley, former chief of the Civilian of Police Accountability (COPA).

Chicago cleans up after looting devastates Michigan Avenue, Loop, Gold Coast; More than 100 arrested, police say
Videos show large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile, in Gold Coast, in the Loop and in some other Chicago neighborhoods.



Fairly was chief of COPA when the agency transformed the way it investigates police-involved shootings.

"What we're seeing right now is the result of the lack of trust and the lack of legitimacy, the lack of perceived legitimacy in the community because of the decades-long frustration with policing," she said.

"It's a national disgrace. It's a global mockery," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, community organizer.

Livingston has organized several protests against police brutality, and wants to see system reforms accomplished peacefully.

"You see that crowd gathering, get away," he advised those tempted to lash out. "Move away from it. You know what they're gonna do, get away from it. And those that decide to stay have to deal with the consequences of staying."

Englewood police shooting may have sparked Chicago looting, some residents say CPD raised tensions at scene
In the aftermath of a police shooting that may have sparked the overnight looting in downtown Chicago, Englewood residents say destruction isn't the answer and police accountabilit



"The youth is fed up and terrified," said David "Iggyflow" Rucker, community organizer.

Rcuker, known as Iggyflow in the music world, said he understands the frustration and desperation so many in Chicago's Black community feel, especially during the pandemic. But, he said, he wants to see lasting changes between the police and the community.

"Looting is the wrong approach," he said. "But we need leaders out there to still allow people to protest, still to allow the message to be heard."

More reaction to the Englewood shooting is expected Tuesday evening as Black Lives Matter Chicago has organized a rally of solidarity supporting the people of that neighborhood, who want to see transparency and accountability after the shooting.
