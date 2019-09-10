Chicago man arrested for sex assault of Oak Brook Hyatt House employee: police

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was in custody following the sexual assault of a hotel employee Monday in west suburban Oak Brook.

Authorities were called shortly before noon to Hyatt House at 210 W. 22nd St. for a reported aggravated criminal sex assault, Oak Brook police said in a statement.

Guests at the Hyatt House hotel woke up to a commotion in the hallway and outside.

"When he walked out of our room there were officers in the hallway," said Janna Morgan, guest. "They told him to go back in the room."

"I went to the door and I was hearing them go room to room," said Hamza Muhammad, guest.

Police were searching for the suspected sexual assailant, but guests said they didn't know that.

"As soon as I cracked open the door they were like, 'OK sir, you need to move out the way. We need to come into the room,'" Muhammad said.

"They had, like, big rifles and pistols, like, drawn and people know when the guns are drawn they want to use them, so just makes you uncomfortable," said Morgan.

When the assault was reported, officers were told the suspect may still be armed and in the area, police said. Officers made an "extensive" room-by-room search for the suspect, who was a 38-year-old man believed to be a relative of a hotel guest, but no one was found.

The victim, a 20-year-old hotel employee, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, police said.

"It's very triggering and makes you feel unsafe," said Morgan.

The suspect was arrested about 4 p.m. in Chicago, and was transported back to Oak Brook, police said. Charges have not yet been filed, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
